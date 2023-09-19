History is being written: PM

New Delhi: Introducing the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s bi-cameral parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that it was India’s moment in its developmental journey when history was being written.

The Women’s Reservation Bill or the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023’ seeks to guarantee a 33 percent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

An official statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) quoted the PM while addressing the Lok Sabha in the new building of the Parliament as saying that there comes a time in the developmental journey of any country when history is created and today’s occasion was India’s moment in its development journey when history was being written.

Underling the role of politics in the effective transformation of society, he called for focusing on the contribution of Indian women in sectors ranging from space to sports.

Modi recalled how the world embraced the concept of women-led development during the G20.