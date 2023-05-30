Hit terror ecosystem through quality investigation: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday emphasised upon the Investigating Officers (IOs) and Prosecuting Officers (POs) to hit the ecosystem of terrorism through quality investigation.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that speaking at the two-day capacity building training programme of technical and digital aspects of investigation that concluded at Police Headquarters Srinagar with the valedictory function, the DGP said that to achieve desirable conviction in UAPA and NDPS cases, there was no margin for error during investigation.
He said that J&K Police was a force known for its competence on every front.
Singh said that organising the training workshops would definitely go a long way in better disposal of different cases.
Earlier, he welcomed the Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice V C Koul, who was the chief guest on the occasion and Special Judge of NIA Court Srinagar Sandeep Gandotra for participating in the capacity building programme and also for delivering valuable lectures for the investigation officers of J&K Police.
The DGP also thanked DG NIA and his team for their support to J&K Police in holding these workshops.
He said that this capacity building training programme with the NIA was the seventh course of its kind being organised and it had been a wonderful experience with 801 investigating as well as prosecution officers having benefitted out of these programmes.
Singh said that these programmes had helped a lot in investigation and disposal of different cases, yet there was much more effort needed to put in to do better.
Justice V C Koul Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh was the chief guest on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Justice Koul congratulated J&K Police for organising the two-days capacity building training programme.
He said that this training programme would help the J&K Police investigating officers while investigating different types of cases and that would help in imparting justice in the court of law.
“When we see that the offence for which an individual or association is to be punished or panelised then we should be sure that the investigation conducted by the IO should be at par with the requirements of the act so that the prosecution is able to prove its case on the touchstone of law,” Justice Koul said.
He said that IOs had an important role in conducting investigations and in making preparations for all aspects of the matter, which relate to final submission of challan before the court of law.