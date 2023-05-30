Hit terror ecosystem through quality investigation: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday emphasised upon the Investigating Officers (IOs) and Prosecuting Officers (POs) to hit the ecosystem of terrorism through quality investigation.

A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that speaking at the two-day capacity building training programme of technical and digital aspects of investigation that concluded at Police Headquarters Srinagar with the valedictory function, the DGP said that to achieve desirable conviction in UAPA and NDPS cases, there was no margin for error during investigation.

He said that J&K Police was a force known for its competence on every front.

Singh said that organising the training workshops would definitely go a long way in better disposal of different cases.

Earlier, he welcomed the Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice V C Koul, who was the chief guest on the occasion and Special Judge of NIA Court Srinagar Sandeep Gandotra for participating in the capacity building programme and also for delivering valuable lectures for the investigation officers of J&K Police.