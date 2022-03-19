HM Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K

Jammu: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in Jammu today with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the Government of India and the Union Territory administration.
The Union Home Minister appreciated the improvement in the security situation, reduction in terror incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021 and decrease in number of security forces personnel martyred from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021.
He emphasised on proactive operations against terrorists and denying them safe haven or financial support.
He directed the security forces and police to ensure real time coordination for effective counter-terrorism operations and monitoring activities of terrorists from jails.
The Home Minister ordered further strengthening of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu &Kashmir to choke narco-terrorism.
HM Shah said the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism completely in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.
Union Home Minister returned to the union capital this evening, after winding-up his two-day visit to Jammu.