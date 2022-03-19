HM Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K

The Union Home Minister appreciated the improvement in the security situation, reduction in terror incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021 and decrease in number of security forces personnel martyred from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021.

He emphasised on proactive operations against terrorists and denying them safe haven or financial support.

He directed the security forces and police to ensure real time coordination for effective counter-terrorism operations and monitoring activities of terrorists from jails.