HM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 240 development projects worth Rs 2000 crore

Srinagar: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 240 development projects of about Rs 2,000 crore in Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued by Press Information Bureau here said that Shah also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects worth crores of rupees in Baramulla and addressed a public meeting in the region. Several dignitaries including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were present on the occasion.

In his address, the Union Home Minister said that the hills of Pir Panjal and Chenab and this region of Kashmir were among the most beautiful areas of the world.

“The development ushered in Jammu and Kashmir in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is reflected through the happy faces of the people in the region,” he said. “Earlier, three families who used to rule in the region hardly worked for the development of the region. PM Modi has completed a huge task of ensuring that democracy reaches every village of J&K. Earlier, the meaning of democracy in Kashmir was restricted to the three families, 87 MLAs, and 6 MPs, but after August 5, 2019, PM Modi has connected 30,000 people with democracy by taking it to the level of Panch, Sarpanch, BDC, and Zilla Panchayat of the village.”

Shah said that earlier, due to corruption, the money of the poor was being misused, but now, PM Modi was ensuring that the money of the poor reaches the poor.