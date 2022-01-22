HM launches District Good Governance Index in J&K

Shah also said that some political parties are hurt because Panchayati Raj has taken effect away from clutches of their families and they say that after the Abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, the law and order situation has deteriorated.

He said that if we undertake a comparative study of the period from April 2017 to 2019 and 2019 to 2021, there has been a 40 percent decline in terrorist incidents and 57 percent in deaths. Sh. Shah emphasized that when people receive good governance, they automatically become participants in the development process.

Shah further said that in every sector, Jammu & Kashmir has attempted to provide direct benefits to the beneficiaries in last two years which is making middle men angry but the government is not afraid of their displeasure.