HM launches District Good Governance Index in J&K

Jammu: Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday virtually released India’s First “District Good Governance Index”, prepared by DARPG in collaboration with Government of Jammu & Kashmir in presence of Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, PG and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha at Convention Centre Jammu.
Appreciating the efforts of LG J&K, Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a big change is seen in Jammu and Kashmir which is in line with the vision of a New India.
Shah also said that major changes began in 2019 under the leadership of Shri Modi in J&K. Shah added that till 2019, only 87 MLAs, six MPs and three families used to share power in Jammu & Kashmir, but today more than 30,000 people’s representatives from the village level to UT level are serving people.
“Major changes began in 2019 under the leadership of Shri Modi in Kashmir. Only 87 MLAs, six MPs and three families used to share power in Jammu & Kashmir, today more than 30,000 people’s representatives from the village level to the Union Territory leveling are serving the people. Some political parties are hurt because Panchayati Raj has taken effect away from clutches of their families and they say that after the Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu &Kashmir, the law and order situation has deteriorated. I want to tell these people that if we undertake a comparative study of the period from April 2017 to 2019 and 2019 to 2021, then there has been a 40 per cent decline in terrorist incidents and 57 per cent in deaths,” Shah said.
Describing this event an important day not only for J&K but the country as a whole, the Home Minister said that this new beginning in J&K today will reach every state of the country and will lead to a healthy competition of good governance in every district of the country.
Shah also said that the district is an important unit in the true sense if good governance is to be taken to the grassroots level and unless there is good governance at the district level, the governance has no meaning. The Union Home Minister added that competition between districts through this Good Governance Index will be of great benefit to the general public of J&K.
Shah also said that some political parties are hurt because Panchayati Raj has taken effect away from clutches of their families and they say that after the Abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, the law and order situation has deteriorated.
He said that if we undertake a comparative study of the period from April 2017 to 2019 and 2019 to 2021, there has been a 40 percent decline in terrorist incidents and 57 percent in deaths. Sh. Shah emphasized that when people receive good governance, they automatically become participants in the development process.
Shah further said that in every sector, Jammu & Kashmir has attempted to provide direct benefits to the beneficiaries in last two years which is making middle men angry but the government is not afraid of their displeasure.
Saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear objective that Jammu & Kashmir should have a corruption-free governance, the Union Home Minister said that people now need not to give anything to anyone for scholarships and benefits from centrally sponsored schemes.
Saying that J&K has huge potential to attract tourists from all over the world, Shah said that the kind of statements made by some leaders of Jammu of Kashmir gives an impression that they do not want tourism to increase in J&K. Shah added these statements will not make any difference as Jammu & Kashmir has registered record number of tourists in winter this year and this growth will continue in the days to come.
Stressing that employment and tourism are interlinked in Jammu & Kashmir, Shah said that there is a conspiracy by the opposition to keep youth away from employment by issuing such statements so that tourists do not visit.
Shah also said that the youth of Jammu & Kashmir were forced by those previously in power to go to Pakistan and abroad to study medicine as from 1947 to 2014, there were only 4 medical colleges and 500 seats in J&K. Shah added that today, there are 9 medical colleges, 15 nursing colleges and 1,100 MBBS seats and 600 paramedical service seats now in J&K.