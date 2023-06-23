HM, LG offer prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple | Amit Shah inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects of Rs 392 Cr in Jammu

Jammu: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, on the first leg of his 2-day J&K visit, Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes worth Rs 392 Cr in Jammu.

This also included Rs 100 Cr Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Samba, the foundation stone of which was also laid by him virtually from the rally venue at Bhagwati Nagar.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha; the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh; BJP MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma and Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana; Mayor Jammu Rajinder

Sharma; Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla; J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta too were present on the occasion of inauguration and foundation stone laying of CFSL, Samba and various development schemes.

Earlier, Shah reached Jammu this morning. He was received at the Technical Airport by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha; the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh; BJP MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma and Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana; Mayor Jammu Rajinder Sharma, besides others.