HM, LG offer prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple | Amit Shah inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects of Rs 392 Cr in Jammu

Jammu: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, on the first leg of his 2-day J&K visit, Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes worth Rs 392 Cr in Jammu.
This also included Rs 100 Cr Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Samba, the foundation stone of which was also laid by him virtually from the rally venue at Bhagwati Nagar.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha; the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh; BJP MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma and Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana; Mayor Jammu Rajinder
Sharma; Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla; J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta too were present on the occasion of inauguration and foundation stone laying of CFSL, Samba and various development schemes.
Earlier, Shah reached Jammu this morning. He was received at the Technical Airport by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha; the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh; BJP MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma and Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana; Mayor Jammu Rajinder Sharma, besides others.
From the airport, he straightway drove to the BJP office at Trikuta Nagar to pay floral tribute to party ideologue Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his martyrdom day.
Several dignitaries including Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh were present on the occasion of inauguration and foundation stone laying of CFSL, Samba and various development schemes.
While addressing the gathering, the Union Home Minister said, “Today the foundation stones of several development schemes have been laid in Jammu at a cost of about Rs 309 Cr. Under this, CFSL at a cost of Rs 100 Cr; 41 water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission at Ramban and Kishtwar at a cost of Rs 157.47 Cr; multi-storey parking at Doda bus stand at a cost of Rs 32.46 Cr are included. Along with this, Bone and Joint Hospital at Bakshi Nagar at a cost of Rs 40.86 Cr, Grid Station at a cost of Rs 17.77 Cr and upgradation of road from Dogra Chowk to K C Chowk at a cost of Rs 25 Cr have also been inaugurated.”
He also inaugurated a booklet “J&K- A Story of Transformation” on this occasion.
Following the rally, the Union Home Minister joined by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Tirupati Balaji temple at Majeen in Jammu and offered prayers there.