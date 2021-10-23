HM meets slain cop's family

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Saturday for his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019 and drove straight to meet the family of a police officer killed by militants.

The Home Minister, who is here on a three-day visit, was received at the technical airport by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and advisor Farooq Khan.

It was a day of heavy rain and snow in several parts of the Valley. “If the weather holds, he will visit Jammu on Sunday to address a public rally and return to Srinagar,” officials said.