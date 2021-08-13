HM militant arrested in Kishtwar: ADGP

Jammu: Police today claimed to have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen militant from Kishtwar district.
ADGP, Mukesh Singh confirmed that the police team along with the other security forces apprehended a third militant in the mountainous district.
“He had joined militant ranks,” the ADGP said and added that the police also recovered one grenade, one AK Rifle magazine and 30 rounds of AK rifle from his possession.
The arrested militant was identified as Muzamil Hussain Shah, son of Abdul Rasheed Shah, resident of Meerna Patimahalla Palmar, Kishtwar.
“He went missing from his residence. After abandoning his house, he joined the militant ranks,” said the police sources.
They said, “The Hizbul Mujahideen is trying to revive militancy in the district. However, the security forces foiled their attempt by arresting two militants in a joint operation, a few days back. Both these militants had recently joined militant ranks in Kishtwar, after they abandoned their homes.”
They further said, “The security forces believe that the militants of Kashmir are trying to revive militancy in Kishtwar and other districts of Chenab valley.”
However, the security forces were working in coordination and sharing intelligence inputs leading to the arrest of all three militants within a short time after they went missing, the sources said.