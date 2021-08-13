HM militant arrested in Kishtwar: ADGP

Jammu: Police today claimed to have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen militant from Kishtwar district.

ADGP, Mukesh Singh confirmed that the police team along with the other security forces apprehended a third militant in the mountainous district.

“He had joined militant ranks,” the ADGP said and added that the police also recovered one grenade, one AK Rifle magazine and 30 rounds of AK rifle from his possession.

The arrested militant was identified as Muzamil Hussain Shah, son of Abdul Rasheed Shah, resident of Meerna Patimahalla Palmar, Kishtwar.