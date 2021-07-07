HM militant killed in Handwara: Police

Srinagar: A top militant commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara Tehsil of north Kashmir's Kupwara district last night, hours after his arrest, police said.

Police identified the militant as Mehraj-du-Din Halwai alias Ubaid, a resident of Sopore in Baramulla district. He was active since 2012.

"One of the oldest & top commander of HM militant outfit Mehrazuddin Halwai @ Ubaid got neutralised in Handwara encounter. He was involved in several militant crimes. A big success: IGP Kashmir,'' Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Police said the militant was arrested by a joint team of police and SSB at a checkpoint which was established for enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour at Watyen Handwara on Tuesday.