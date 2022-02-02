HM militant killed in Shopian

Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an encounter in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday.
Police said that he was involved in the attack on an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on Tuesday evening.
The encounter broke out after the police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF personnel cordoned off Nadigam area of Shopian on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.
As the joint team, police said, started searches for the hiding militant. As the search team proceeded towards the spot, hiding militant opened fire which was retaliated and he was killed in the retaliatory fire, the police said.
He was identified by police as Umar Ishfaq Malik alias Musa, son of Abdul Ahad Malik, a resident of Bongam Shopian, linked with proscribed terror outfit HM.
“Encounter has started in the Nadigam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.
Two hours after this tweet, the police said a militant was killed. “1 terrorist killed. Operation going on,” police tweeted. “Based on a specific input generated by Shopian police regarding presence of terrorists in village Nadigam area of Shopian, a joint Cordon and Search Operation was launched by police, army and 178Bn CRPF in the said area,” police said.
“During the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” the police added.
Police said, “In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Umar Ishfaq Malik alias Musa, son of Ab Ahad Malik, resident of Bongam Shopian linked with proscribed terror outfit HM.”
“As per police records the killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist and had been active since 2020. He was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities and even the recent attack on ASI Shabir Ahmad at Amishijipora Shopian while he was returning from nearby mosque after offering prayers,” police said.
“He was also instrumental in motivating the gullible youth to join terror folds and other criminal activities. Besides, he was also providing logistic and other support to the active terrorists in the area before joining the terror ranks. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation," police added.