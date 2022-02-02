HM militant killed in Shopian

Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an encounter in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday.

Police said that he was involved in the attack on an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on Tuesday evening.

The encounter broke out after the police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF personnel cordoned off Nadigam area of Shopian on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.