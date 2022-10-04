HM pays obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu: On the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah Tuesday paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine nestled in Trikuta Hills at Katra in Reasi district.

The Home Minister is on a three-day visit to J&K.

On the second day of his visit Tuesday, before flying to border district Rajouri to address his public rally there, he visited the holy shrine.

Shah arrived at Sanji Chhat by helicopter.