HM pays obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu: On the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah Tuesday paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine nestled in Trikuta Hills at Katra in Reasi district.
The Home Minister is on a three-day visit to J&K.
On the second day of his visit Tuesday, before flying to border district Rajouri to address his public rally there, he visited the holy shrine.
Shah arrived at Sanji Chhat by helicopter.
At the revered shrine, he offered his prayers and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh also accompanied him among the others.
Foolproof security arrangements were made at the shrine given the Home Minister's visit.
At the shrine, he was received by senior officers of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) including its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anshul Garg, and prominent people and religious leaders.
Before visiting the shrine, Shah in a tweet greeted the people of the country during the Maha Navami festival. “Wishing everyone a very happy Mahanavami. May Maa Bhagwati shower her grace and blessings on everyone. Jai Mata Di!” he tweeted.