HM Shah congratulates JKP personnel for winning 115 gallantry awards

Jammu: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah congratulated J&K Police personnel for winning the highest number of gallantry awards, 115 in number today on the Republic Day.

In his series of Tweets today, HM Shah said, “J&K police has been spearhead of India’s fight against terrorism and this achievement today is a reflection of their valour and commitment.”

On this momentous achievement, he said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government “always stands committed to recognizing and honouring brave police personnel.”

