HM Shah greets people on National Handloom Day

New Delhi: On National Handloom Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked everyone to promote the country's handloom heritage and empower the weavers, especially women.

Shah said India's handloom sector signifies the rich and diverse cultural heritage.

He said in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi movement that began in 1905 on this day and to revive the ancient Indian art.