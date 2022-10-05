HM takes difficult route to visit martyred Uri cop’s family

Baramulla: Soon after winding up his speech in Baramulla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the residence of martyred Uri cop Mudasir Sheikh, an SPO who was killed in a gunfight with the terrorists earlier this year in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Shah took the difficult route through the tough mountainous terrain and visited the martyred SPO, now constable Mudasir Sheikh’s family who was killed while fighting three foreign terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad in close quarter battle (CQB) in operation Najibhat Crossing on May 25, 2022.
Mudasir, popularly known as ‘Bindaas Bhai’ was part of the team of valiant undercover operatives of J&K Police that intercepted the terrorists heading for targeting Amarnath yatris in a joint operation with 52 RR of the Indian Army.
While visiting the family, Shah said that the Mudasir's family was a great source of inspiration for the Police force and the youth of Kashmir with their open denouncement of terrorism and celebrating the martyrdom of their son as a national sacrifice.
Mudasir was unmarried and is survived by his father Maqsood Sheikh, mother Shameema Begum, two sisters, and three brothers.
Official sources said that expressing his condolences, Shah assured the family members of all possible support from the government.