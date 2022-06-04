HM terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander active since 2018 was killed in Rishipora Anantnag encounter that ended on Saturday morning, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.

The encounter in Rishipora had started Friday evening after police, 19 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned off the area to trace terrorist/s. In the initial exchange of fire three soldiers and a civilian have received injuries and are being treated. Their condition is said to be stable.