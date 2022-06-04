HM terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander active since 2018 was killed in Rishipora Anantnag encounter that ended on Saturday morning, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.
The encounter in Rishipora had started Friday evening after police, 19 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned off the area to trace terrorist/s. In the initial exchange of fire three soldiers and a civilian have received injuries and are being treated. Their condition is said to be stable.
The injured were identified as civilian Mukhtar Ahmed Malik, while the identity of soldiers could not be ascertained immediately. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar in a Tweet said: “AnantnagEncounterUpdate: Terrorist Commander of proscribed #terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle recovered. #Operation in progress: IGP Kashmir.”
“Yesterday, at about 1915hrs, on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorist in Rishipora area of Anantnag, Police , Army (19RR) and CRPF launched a joint cordon & search operation in the said area,” police said. “As the joint team was establishing the cordon around the suspected area, the hiding terrorist started indiscriminate firing upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, 3 army personnel and a civilian got injured. All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 Base Hospital Srinagar for treatment & are stated to be stable,” Police said.
In the ensuing encounter, police said: “The hiding terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Nisar Khanday (Commander of proscribed terror outfit HM) and active since year 2018.”
As per police records, police said: “The killed terrorist is a categorised terrorist and was part of the groups involved in several terror cases including attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities,” police said. “ It is pertinent to mention that the killed terrorist was earlier arrested in year 2000 along with arms/ammunition and detained under PSA. Before joining terrorist ranks in year 2018, the killed terrorist was working as the terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit HM. He has been involved in several killings of civilians and security forces besides mastermind in fresh recruitment of youth in terror rank.”
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint teams for carrying out the operation in professional manner and neutralising the wanted terrorist commander. He also appreciated the valour and dedication of injured personnel and prayed for their speedy recovery. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 AK-47 rifle was recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.