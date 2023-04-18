HM to inaugurate 1st National Conference of ANTF heads today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah would inaugurate the first National Conference of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) heads of states and Union Territories (UTs) here Wednesday.

The event is significant amid Centre's focus to crack down on sale of psychotropic substances and expedite cases registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. In the conference, heads of States and UTs will apprise about their anti-drug programme and a roadmap to tackle the menace.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in December 2021 had instructed the States to form dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTF) under the directors general of police to fight the menace of drugs and realise the dream of a 'drug-free India'.