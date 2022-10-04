HM to lay foundation stones, inaugurate projects worth Rs 1939.42 crore in Kashmir today

Srinagar: Continuing with the Government of India’s commitment to ensure the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a boost to the union territory’s growth by rolling out key infrastructure projects worth Rs 3854.46 crore.

Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 263 development projects worth Rs 1960 crore in Jammu today.

Foundation stone laying ceremonies and the inauguration of similar projects worth Rs 1939.42 crore are scheduled to be held in Srinagar on Wednesday.

As the Union Home Minister, this is Shah’s third visit to J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the second this year.

Earlier he had visited J&K in June 2019, over a month before moving papers in the Parliament for the abrogation of Article 370.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to J&K, has been closely monitoring developmental projects in the last three years.

This year he held two meetings in New Delhi to review various ongoing developmental works including under the centrally-sponsored schemes and Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) in J&K.

He is scheduled to review the status of the ongoing projects in J&K in a meeting here Wednesday.

Shah had earlier stated that the administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also delivered development to the people of Kashmir without any discrimination.