HM to lay foundation stones, inaugurate projects worth Rs 1939.42 crore in Kashmir today

Srinagar: Continuing with the Government of India’s commitment to ensure the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a boost to the union territory’s growth by rolling out key infrastructure projects worth Rs 3854.46 crore.
Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 263 development projects worth Rs 1960 crore in Jammu today.
Foundation stone laying ceremonies and the inauguration of similar projects worth Rs 1939.42 crore are scheduled to be held in Srinagar on Wednesday.
As the Union Home Minister, this is Shah’s third visit to J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the second this year.
Earlier he had visited J&K in June 2019, over a month before moving papers in the Parliament for the abrogation of Article 370.
Shah, who is on a three-day visit to J&K, has been closely monitoring developmental projects in the last three years.
This year he held two meetings in New Delhi to review various ongoing developmental works including under the centrally-sponsored schemes and Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) in J&K.
He is scheduled to review the status of the ongoing projects in J&K in a meeting here Wednesday.
Shah had earlier stated that the administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also delivered development to the people of Kashmir without any discrimination.
Shah has been maintaining that all-round development and welfare of the people of J&K is the top priority of the Centre.
The Union Home Minister is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation of various projects in Kashmir on Wednesday.
Under the projects of the Jal Shakti Department, Shah would lay the foundation stone for the construction of hydraulic gates at the entry and exit points of Hokersar Wetland of the flood spill channel.
The project is worth Rs 28.45 crore.
He would also lay the foundation stone of 15 Water Supply Schemes in Kashmir division under the Jal Jeevan Mission worth Rs 107.45 crore.
Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the Water Supply Scheme, Brinty, Batpora and Water Supply Scheme, Regional Shangus (NRDWP) at an estimated cost of Rs 7.45 crore and Rs. 13.02 crore.
He would inaugurate the Urban Development Projects in the Kashmir division worth Rs 18.53 crore.
The other projects to be inaugurated include 74 roads with a length of 434.37 km worth Rs 442.58 crore, seven bridges worth Rs 23.40 crore, and one building worth Rs 4.97 crore.
He would lay the foundation stone for 94 roads with a length of 580.92 km worth Rs 511.66 crore.
Under the Power Development Department, Shah would dedicate to the public 20 projects worth Rs 200.14 crore besides laying the foundation stone of seven projects worth Rs 367.67 crore.
Providing a boost to the healthcare system, the Union Home Minister would inaugurate IPD Block, SDH, Bijbehara at an estimated cost of Rs 14.47 crore, inaugurate OPD-cum-Administration Block and staff quarters at SDH, Dooru at an estimated cost of Rs 12.79 crore.
He would lay the foundation stone of the new building for Sub-District Hospital at Hazratbal, Srinagar, at an estimated cost of Rs 18.99 crore.
Under the projects of the Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Department, Shah would lay the foundation stone of three transit accommodations (864 BHK) worth Rs 104.07 crore at Babadaryad in Ganderbal, Allowpora Phase-I in Shopian and Odina in Sumbal.
The foundation stone of the Women Battalion, Sopore would also be laid on Wednesday.
As per the itinerary, Shah is scheduled to chair events under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, National Rural Livelihood Mission (UMEED) and SHGs, Swachh Bharat Mission, activities under Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan, activation of Drug De-Addiction Centres, and release of J&K SDG Report-2022.