HM visits BSF BOP in Jammu; interacts with border people

“The dedication of our security personnel and their devotion towards the nation is inspiring and truly amazing. The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully devoted to the welfare of our security forces and their families,” the Home Minister observed.

The Union Home Minister also visited the last village on the Border of India in Jammu and took stock of the issues of the residents.“Under the leadership of Modiji, we are committed to the development of every village of the country and providing every facility to the residents of the border areas. As much as a citizen living in the cities has the right to the resources of the country, so does the citizen living in the border village,” added the Home Minister.

ADG BSF (Western Command) N S Jamwal received the Home Minister and briefed him about the security scenario and BSF domination on the International Border in Jammu. Shah was given a detailed briefing about the BSF border domination and its readiness to thwart any challenges from across the border.