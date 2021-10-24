HM visits BSF BOP in Jammu; interacts with border people

Jammu: Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday visited Border Outpost (BOP) in Makwal Sector and met the jawans of Border Security Force.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accompanied the Union Home Minister.
“I, on behalf of the entire country, salute the valour and courage of the brave-hearts of the security forces for safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country and ensuring a secure environment for the people,” said the Union Home Minister while interacting with the BSF troops.
“The dedication of our security personnel and their devotion towards the nation is inspiring and truly amazing. The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully devoted to the welfare of our security forces and their families,” the Home Minister observed.
The Union Home Minister also visited the last village on the Border of India in Jammu and took stock of the issues of the residents.“Under the leadership of Modiji, we are committed to the development of every village of the country and providing every facility to the residents of the border areas. As much as a citizen living in the cities has the right to the resources of the country, so does the citizen living in the border village,” added the Home Minister.
ADG BSF (Western Command) N S Jamwal received the Home Minister and briefed him about the security scenario and BSF domination on the International Border in Jammu. Shah was given a detailed briefing about the BSF border domination and its readiness to thwart any challenges from across the border.
The Union Home Minister also interacted with BSF troops on the border. D K Boora, IG BSF Jammu Frontier was also present there.PRO BSF DIG S P S Sandhu, in his official statement, said that during the visit the Union Home Minister was shown various aspects of BSF domination strategies on Jammu International Border. “The Home Minister was very impressed with the BSF performance on the Jammu border. He assured that BSF will be given all border related assistance from the Government of India. He interacted with the BOP troops and they felt motivated by the visit of the Union Home Minister,” DIG Sandhu said.
The Union Home Minister presented a fruit basket and sweets to the troops. He spent considerable time with the BSF troops at the BOP and appreciated the hard work and efforts put by BSF troops in safeguarding the border, DIG Sandhu added.
The Home Minister also had tea at the residence of villager Chunni Lal of Makwal. Later, the Union Home Minister met the wife and brother of deceased teacher Deepak Chand, who was killed by militants in a school in Srinagar. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family members of late Deepak Chand and extended all possible support from the government.
Meanwhile, the Home Minister also met the delegations of Kashmiri Pandits, Gujjar-Bakarwal; Pahadi communities, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and took stock of their concerning issues.Earlier, the Union Home Minister paid obeisance at the Gurudwara at Digiana and prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of all. “May the divine blessings of great Gurus give us more strength to work for the progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country,” prayed the Home Minister.