HM’s visit will usher in peace, dev in J&K: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Monday said that due to the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will usher in more development and peace.
He also said that bikes were “used by terrorists” and security on all fronts has been beefed up.
“After a long wait honorable HM visited the Union Territory of J&K,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC here. “His visit will definitely usher in more peace and development in UT and we are much hopeful for that.”
J&K Police chief said that people “in large numbers” participated in programmes of Union Home Minister. “It was nice in Jammu yesterday. Here too both days saw maximum participation and it was nice,” he said adding that people of UT have embraced peace and development. “The people in one voice have rejected terrorism.”
Pertinently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kashmir on Saturday morning. Besides chairing high profile security meets, Shah inaugurated several projects, met people and addressed rallies during his visit to J&K.
The DGP said that security on all fronts has been aligned and beefed up. “There was some violence in the city and security has been heightened,” he said, adding that nobody will be allowed to vitiate the prevailing peaceful atmosphere.
About the seizing of bikes in Srinagar, DGP said: “Terrorists used bikes and seizing of bikes was one of the security measures,” he added.