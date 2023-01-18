HoD Ortho GMC Rajouri dies of cardiac arrest

Rajouri: Renowned Orthopaedic surgeon of J&K and the Head of Department Orthopaedic in Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, Dr Shalinder Sharma passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest Wednesday morning.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Mehmood H Bajar said that HoD Orthopaedic GMC Rajouri, Dr Shalinder Sharma was in his house at Jawahar Nagar when he suffered massive cardiac arrest around midnight (at about 12 am).

“He was brought to GMC's emergency room in an unconscious condition due to cardiac arrest during the intervening night of January 17 and 18. His condition was deteriorating. Immediately a team of doctors from medicine, anaesthesia, surgery was pressed into the service for treating the senior doctor. Best possible efforts were made for over four hours but Dr Shalinder passed away at around 4:30 am,” Dr Mehmood said.