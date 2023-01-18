HoD Ortho GMC Rajouri dies of cardiac arrest

Rajouri: Renowned Orthopaedic surgeon of J&K and the Head of Department Orthopaedic in Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, Dr Shalinder Sharma passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest Wednesday morning.
Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Mehmood H Bajar said that HoD Orthopaedic GMC Rajouri, Dr Shalinder Sharma was in his house at Jawahar Nagar when he suffered massive cardiac arrest around midnight (at about 12 am).
“He was brought to GMC's emergency room in an unconscious condition due to cardiac arrest during the intervening night of January 17 and 18. His condition was deteriorating. Immediately a team of doctors from medicine, anaesthesia, surgery was pressed into the service for treating the senior doctor. Best possible efforts were made for over four hours but Dr Shalinder passed away at around 4:30 am,” Dr Mehmood said.
He said, “Dr Shalinder was a reputed surgeon in his field and was known for his dedication across Jammu region and particularly in Rajouri and Poonch districts. He had conducted many complicated surgeries in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri thereby earning applause from his patients as well as the medical fraternity."
People from all walks of life across Pir Panjal region and medical fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir mourned his sad and untimely demise. Several parts of Rajouri observed a shutdown as a mark of respect to the departed soul. A number of private health Institutions in Rajouri also remained closed as an expression of mourning.
Later in the day, thousands of people from all walks of life attended his last rites at Jawahar Nagar. The mourners included doctors, paramedic staff, ex-legislators, prominent members of civil society members, senior officers of police and civil administration besides family and relatives.
"I am very sorry to hear about the demise of HoD Orthopaedics of Govt Medical College Rajouri, Dr Shalinder Sharma. A renowned expert in his field, his loss will be deeply felt. May he rest in peace & his loved ones find strength at this difficult time." former Chief Minister and NC leader, Omar Abdullah said in his condolence message.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar also expressed deep grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Dr Shalinder Sharma, HoD, Orthopaedics at Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri who passed away this morning after a massive heart attack.
In his condolence message, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the departed soul was a very dedicated medical professional who always performed his duties sincerely and honestly. The Advisor termed his death as a major loss to the medical fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Advisor also expressed his deep sympathy with the family members of the doctor and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar also expressed his condolences on the sad demise of Dr Shalinder Sharma.
Terming him as a noble human being and a dedicated doctor, the Secretary said that the deceased doctor rendered a huge amount of service towards his patients and his gentle behaviour was being praised by one and all in his peer group and the medical fraternity.
Bharat Bhushan, Municipal councillor of Jawahar Nagar, described his demise as a big loss for Pir Panjal.
"2023 did not bring good fortune for Rajouri. Dr Shalindra Sharma's simplicity and services will keep him alive in our hearts." tribal leader and Sarpanch Rayees Chowdhary said.
"Entire Pir Panjal region is in the pall of gloom today," noted educationist of Rajouri Dr Iqbal Shawl said.
Legal fraternity of district court complex Rajouri under the banner of Bar Association suspended work on Wednesday as a mark of respect to Dr Shalinder Sharma.
Doctors and paramedical staff of Government Medical College Rajouri held a condolence meeting in hospital premises to mourn demise of HoD Orthopaedic GMC Rajouri.
Two minutes silence was observed by staff members of the hospital and floral tributes were paid to Dr. Shalinder Sharma.
Dr Shalinder was the maternal uncle of Greater Kashmir correspondent Sumit Bhargav.
Entire editorial staff and management of Greater Kashmir publications and its sister concerns have mourned his demise and shared condolences to Sumit on this irreparable loss and prayed for peace to the departed soul.