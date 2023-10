Srinagar: The provincial holiday on account of the ‘Urs-e-Hazrat Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani’ will now be observed in Kashmir province on Friday, October 13, instead of Wednesday, October 11.

“In partial modification of Government Order No 1596-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated December 30, 2022, the provincial holiday on account of ‘Urs-e-Hazrat Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani’ would now be observed in Kashmir province on Friday, October 13, 2023, instead of Wednesday, October 11, 2023,” reads a government order.