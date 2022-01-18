‘Home isolation management important’

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday chaired a meeting to take a review of the situation arising of 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the division at Divisional Covid-19 Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK), here.
The meeting was attended by Epidemiologist Kashmir Dr Talat Jabeen, Public Health Specialist and other senior Officers of DCCRK.
The Div Com reviewed the progress achieved in controlling the 3rd wave of the Covid-19. He stressed upon the importance of Home isolation management at Primary level
care as the wave predominantly looks like omicron led and is mild in severity so far which is depicted from the data.
The Div Com directed all the CMOs of the division to monitor referral cases to tertiary care hospitals themselves and not to refer cases to tertiary care hospitals which can be managed at primary and secondary level hospitals within the district.
He also directed all the Medical Superintendents/ Nodal Officers of COVID designated hospitals to take daily meetings on the management of these COVID patients along with their team of experts.
It was brought to the notice of Div Com by the officers of DCCRK that healthcare workers working in the tertiary care hospitals are turning COVID positive off and on, for which Div Com passed directions to the officers for making accommodations of these warriors within the city.
The Div Com took serious note of Micro containment Zones and directed all CMOs to follow proper protocol in case identification, contact tracing, testing, isolation, treatment and follow up of these areas.
He also directed all the district administrations to report fines that have been imposed by the concerned agencies in a time-bound manner.
It was also stressed upon by the Div Com to make hassle-free distribution of COVID Management kits for home isolation patients at their doorstep.
It was also emphasised that all the districts will enhance IEC activities in their districts which will help the divisional administration in their efforts of control and mitigation. The Div Com also directed deputing Lab Technician assistants of the microbiology department from different colleges of Kashmir division for further strengthening lab services at tertiary care hospitals.