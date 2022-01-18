‘Home isolation management important’

He also directed all the Medical Superintendents/ Nodal Officers of COVID designated hospitals to take daily meetings on the management of these COVID patients along with their team of experts.

It was brought to the notice of Div Com by the officers of DCCRK that healthcare workers working in the tertiary care hospitals are turning COVID positive off and on, for which Div Com passed directions to the officers for making accommodations of these warriors within the city.

The Div Com took serious note of Micro containment Zones and directed all CMOs to follow proper protocol in case identification, contact tracing, testing, isolation, treatment and follow up of these areas.

He also directed all the district administrations to report fines that have been imposed by the concerned agencies in a time-bound manner.