Home Minister arriving in Jammu to meet Rajouri terror attack victims today

Jammu/Rajouri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving tomorrow morning on a day-long visit to Jammu to meet the victim families of Dangri terror attack of January 1 and 2 in the border district of Rajouri.
“Union Home Minister in Rajouri will meet members of all three families, which have suffered loss of their near and dear ones in the terrorist attack in Dangri,” said official sources.
As per the itinerary of his day-long visit, the Union Home Minister, after arriving at the Technical Airport Jammu, will directly fly to Rajouri on Friday morning. He will straightway move to Dangri to be with the terror victims as a reassuring gesture that the perpetrators of dastardly killings would be brought to justice very soon.
Before his return to the union capital on Friday evening, the Union Home Minister is also scheduled to chair a security review meeting in Jammu, along with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the top brass of the security grid in the J&K.
“In Dangri, the Union Home Minister is likely to visit all three houses where the terrorists had fired indiscriminately on January 1 and also triggered IED which exploded on January 2 morning, thus claiming seven lives of unsuspecting, unarmed innocent civilians including two children, in dastardly acts. He is scheduled to interact with the victims and spend time with them to share the unflinching resolve of the government, both at the Centre and the UT, to continue its fight to finish against terrorism and its ecosystem,” sources added.
For the VVIP visit, massive security arrangements have been made all across Jammu region, with particular focus on Jammu and twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.
“Though multi-tier security cover has been put in place across Rajouri yet Dangri village in particular has been placed under complete security blanket. Entire village expanse and even adjoining areas have been brought under CCTV surveillance,” sources stated.
“Entire Dangri area has been turned into a restricted zone. Restrictions on movement of people will be put in place on Friday morning and they will continue till late afternoon. As a part of multi-layer security, JKP and CAPF personnel have been deployed in the entire expanse while Indian army troops will, as usual, be there guarding higher reaches,” official sources said.
They said, “Heavy deployment, both on roads of VVIP movement and link roads leading to Dangri village has been made. There will be restrictions on normal movement of vehicles in several areas in and around Rajouri town. CCTV cameras have also been placed at a number of locations in Dangri village to ensure a close surveillance of the area while personnel of the security wing of police have already put in place necessary equipment for VVIP movement.”
Senior police and CAPF officers also visited the area Thursday evening to review security arrangements for the Union Home Minister’s visit. Necessary rehearsal for movement of cavalcade on Friday was also done.
On Wednesday, all three houses, which had come under terror attack in Dangri on January 1 and 2, were visited by Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) teams and routes, halt points and meeting points for the VVIP visit were examined and finalized.
“The Union Home Minister, later in the afternoon, will chair a high level security meeting in Jammu in which the top brass of different forces and intelligence agencies will take part and brief him about overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in view of terror strikes in Rajouri and other related developments,” sources added.
During his visit, the Union Home Minister may make some big announcements pertaining to revived Village Defence Guards (VDGs) which were getting a renewed focus after the Rajouri terror attack.
The Union Home Minister had earlier visited J&K in October 2022 when he had announced ST status for Paharis besides several other significant announcements.