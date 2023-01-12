Home Minister arriving in Jammu to meet Rajouri terror attack victims today

Jammu/Rajouri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving tomorrow morning on a day-long visit to Jammu to meet the victim families of Dangri terror attack of January 1 and 2 in the border district of Rajouri.

“Union Home Minister in Rajouri will meet members of all three families, which have suffered loss of their near and dear ones in the terrorist attack in Dangri,” said official sources.

As per the itinerary of his day-long visit, the Union Home Minister, after arriving at the Technical Airport Jammu, will directly fly to Rajouri on Friday morning. He will straightway move to Dangri to be with the terror victims as a reassuring gesture that the perpetrators of dastardly killings would be brought to justice very soon.

Before his return to the union capital on Friday evening, the Union Home Minister is also scheduled to chair a security review meeting in Jammu, along with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the top brass of the security grid in the J&K.