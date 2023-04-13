Home Minister calls for coordinated efforts for successful conduct of G20 meet in Srinagar

New Delhi: In a marathon review meeting related to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday advised strengthening the routine policing and asked all agencies to work in a coordinated manner for a successful conduct of the G20 meeting scheduled to be held in Srinagar next month.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here said that Shah held a review meeting on the security situation of J&K in the national capital.
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, and other senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Armed Police Forces attended the meeting.
Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel, National Investigation Agency DG Dinkar Gupta, and Central Reserve Police Force Director General S L Thaosen also attended the meeting.
The Union Home Minister reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security.
He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India was committed towards zero tolerance against terrorism.
Shah also reviewed the Area Domination Plan, Zero Terror Plan, Law and order situation, cases related to UAPA and other security related issues.
The Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and J&K administration for substantial reduction in cross-border infiltration and improvement in law and order and also advised to strengthen the routine policing.
He also reviewed the preparation of the G20 meeting scheduled to be held in Srinagar in May and asked all agencies to work in a coordinated manner for successful conduct of the event.
The meeting started at 3 pm at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs and concluded at 7 pm.
Similar meetings have been chaired by the Home Minister from time to time to review the status of J&K where terrorists are targeting several civilians and security force personnel over the years and several personnel have lost lives in such attacks.
The Home Minister in his three-day visit to J&K in October last year had also reviewed the security situation in J&K.
Shah also held a review meeting in New Delhi on December 28, 2022, over the security situation and J&K’s development aspects.