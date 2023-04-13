Home Minister calls for coordinated efforts for successful conduct of G20 meet in Srinagar

New Delhi: In a marathon review meeting related to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday advised strengthening the routine policing and asked all agencies to work in a coordinated manner for a successful conduct of the G20 meeting scheduled to be held in Srinagar next month.

An official spokesman in a statement issued on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here said that Shah held a review meeting on the security situation of J&K in the national capital.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, and other senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Armed Police Forces attended the meeting.

Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel, National Investigation Agency DG Dinkar Gupta, and Central Reserve Police Force Director General S L Thaosen also attended the meeting.