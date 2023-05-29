Home Minister congratulates LG Sinha, admin, soldiers for successful completion of Kheer Bhawani Mela

Srinagar: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah Monday congratulated Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), J&K Police, and the J&K administration on the successful completion of the Kheer Bhawani Mela.

“The Kheer Bhawani Mela held on Jyeshtha Ashtami in Kashmir occupies a sacred place in the spiritual realm of the Kashmiri Pandit sisters & brothers. More than 25000 devotees attended the Mela. I congratulate LG Shri @manojsinha_ , CAPFs, J&K Police and the local administration on the successful completion of the Kheer Bhawani Mela. May the divine grace of Maa Kheer Bhawani always be with us,” Shah tweeted.

The Union Home Minister attached four photographs of devotees attending the mela with his tweet.

Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday thronged the Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla area of Ganderbal on the occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani, which was celebrated with religious fervour.