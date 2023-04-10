No one can encroach even pin's tip worth of our land: Amit Shah

Kibithoo: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithoo on Monday and said that "no one can encroach even pin's tip worth of our land" and "no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us".

The Home Minister said that no one can cast their "evil eye" on India in today's time as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Indian Army are guarding the borders. "The entire country can sleep peacefully in their homes today because our ITBP soldiers and Army are working day and night on our borders. Today, we can proudly say that no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us," Shah said.

He said that India is taking all measures to boost its security.

"Today, we say with pride that gone are the days when anybody could encroach on India's land. Today, we can proudly say that no one can encroach even a tip of a pin's worth of our land because ITBP and Indian Army are present at our borders. I salute the sacrifices of all the jawans. Whosoever came to encroach the land here in 1962 had to return because of your patriotism," he added.