Home Minister in Srinagar | Strengthening PRIs, PM Modi ensured democracy percolates to ground: Amit Shah

The home minister said: “We have seen a drastic dip in the number of incidents of stone pelting. Strikes, bandhs, and bomb blasts that disrupt normal public life are now under control. Today schools and colleges are running smoothly, new industries are being set up, and 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K in 2022 which is the highest figure of tourist footfall in independent India.”

He said: “When I came here once we were told by an association that not everyone was allowed to buy a taxi. Only the people whose fathers had a taxi could be the proud owner of taxis and earn a living. But now anyone who gets security clearance can buy a taxi. This is a very important source of employment. In the last two decades, no new hotels were built in J&K. But I can assure you that in the next five years, especially in Kashmir, the number of hotel rooms will increase by more than threefold.”

Shah said: “Modi Ji sends Rs 6000 to 12.45 lakh farmers of J&K every year. Prior to this no farmer ever received any funds from the government. This money is his input cost. Today farmers need not take loans. In the last three years, the farmers of J&K have received Rs 100 crore as crop insurance benefits. Prior to that they never received such benefits. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 11,96,000 water supply connections have been given. There were 13,80,000 families who did not have toilets in their homes even after 70 years of independence. In the last five years, this has been achieved. Similarly, 65,91,000 people receive 5 kg of rice every month and 1.86 lakh people have received homes in villages and urban areas. They did not have any homes at all. Under the DBT scheme in the last 4 years, Rs 23000 crore has been sent to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.”

He said: “Earlier too money came but the beneficiaries did not receive them. Many people have palatial mansions in foreign countries. How did they own them? What is their business? People should ask about it. How did they spend 45 to 60 days on foreign vacations? This money which is now sent as DBT was earlier lost to corruption.”

Shah said that Dal Lake was envisioned as a prime tourist location in India. “Primarily a project worth Rs 85 crore has been allocated. Similarly, Tatto Ground will be constructed in such a way that every child in this country will be raring to come here. Srinagar Smart City Limited has begun multi-level parking, smart lighting, unified command and development of parks and many other such projects. Many degree colleges, nursing colleges, IIMs, IITs, and IIITs have also started. Recently the G20 summit was also held. Many people made many predictions about it. But Lt Governor Manoj Sinha proved every prediction wrong. G20 was the biggest opportunity to market the change that has taken place here. Now panchayats are receiving money directly.”