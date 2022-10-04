Home Minister inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 263 development projects worth Rs 1960 Cr in Jammu

He said, “About 77 lakh cards under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have been issued. Under the Saubhagya scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to provide electricity to 8 lakh 57 thousand such houses where electricity was not available even after 75 years of independence.” Shah said that this journey of development was an answer to those who used to ask what happened after the abrogation of Article 370. He said that it was a great achievement to have one thousand PACS in Jammu and Kashmir because it was beneficial for farmers. He said, “Those who want development have faith in the developmental journey, while those who are involved in corruption have nothing to do with development.”

Shah said that for the first time, it was Prime Minister Modi, who worked to recognize Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu and Hindi as official languages because if the “language of governance is local then the administration becomes more accountable.”

He said, ““Those giving calls for “Hartal” or pelting stones at the behest of some other country have disappeared. Earlier they would be part of the corridors of power. Now Jammu and Kashmir does not witness the incidents of stone pelting as the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving ahead on the path of development. The government under Prime Minister Modi has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, and it is because of this that the supporters of terrorism sitting in the administration have been identified and action has been taken against them.”

“We give opportunity of surrender to terrorists in every encounter. Those who put down guns are facing litigation at courts but those who reply with bullets get retaliation in equal measure. We have given free hand to security forces to deal with such elements,” he said.

He also thanked PM Modi and LG Manoj Sinha for granting holiday on September 23, birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra king of J&K. Shah said, “Jammu and Kashmir is part of India just because of the Instrument of Accession signed by Maharaja Hari Singh and every Indian remains indebted to him.”

"There has been a reduction of about 54 percent in terrorist incidents, 84 percent in the casualties of security forces and about 22 percent in the number of people going to the terrorist organisations. By giving the youth computers and jobs instead of stones and guns, Prime Minister Modi has shown them the way towards a bright future. Narendra Modi's government has worked to provide rights to the underprivileged, amended the domicile law, rehabilitated migrants and refugees and has provided assistance of up to Rs 5 lakhs to 53000 families,” the Home Minister said.

The Union Home Minister said that under the Prime Minister's Development Package, about 63 projects were initiated in Jammu at a cost of Rs 80,000 Cr. “The work of Kiru Project in Hydro Power Electricity at a cost of Rs 4,287 Cr was under progress. Work on the Kar scheme worth Rs 4,633 Cr, Rs 2,793 Cr for Shahpur Kundi and the Rs 11,908 Cr Poonch power project would start soon,” he said. He said that no one could match the development work initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Home Minister, on the second leg of his visit, in the evening left for Srinagar where a fully packed schedule on October 5 awaited him. Kashmir itinerary of the Union Home Minister comprises security review meeting at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar, public rally at Baramulla and launch and foundation laying of various development projects before his departure for the union capital.