Home Minister lays foundation stone of ‘Balidaan Stambh’ at Partap Park

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday laid the foundation stone of 'Balidaan Stambh' (Sacrifice Memorial Pillar) at Partap Park in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar.
As part of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah also distributed job appointment letters to the family members of J&K Police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.
He also met with their family members on the occasion.
Earlier, the Union Home Minister also met the family members of victims of the Rajouri terror attack.
Taking it to Twitter, he wrote, “Met Smt. Suraj Sharma and her family, who are the survivors of the Rajouri terror attacks. Their courage and bravery are India's pillars of strength in ending the menace of terrorism. I extended my deepest condolences and assured them of government support (sic).”
