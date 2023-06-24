Home Minister lays foundation stone of ‘Balidaan Stambh’ at Partap Park

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday laid the foundation stone of 'Balidaan Stambh' (Sacrifice Memorial Pillar) at Partap Park in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar.

As part of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah also distributed job appointment letters to the family members of J&K Police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

He also met with their family members on the occasion.