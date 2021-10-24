Home Minister praises J&K youth for turning obstacles into opportunities

Srinagar: During his interaction with youth from different districts, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that an indigenous mechanism has been established to address the needs of youth.
He said the schemes, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended sustained handholding to the young entrepreneurs by providing them sufficient financial support thus enabling them to fulfill their dreams.
“Instead of simply doing good work, the young generation must strive for the greater good for J&K. It is easier for the young generation to build shared and prosperous communities. Besides solving social problems, helping social benefits to reach common man, the youth aspiration should translate into action on the ground,” the Home Minister said.
While interacting with the Home Minister Amit Shah, a civil services aspirant, Aastha from Budgam said that like thousands of others, she also attended the coaching provided by Mission Youth programme and is now able to prepare for any civil service exam.
Another aspirant, Ahana Naqeeb said that the Super-75 Scholarship scheme helps the girls belonging to the underprivileged section in a big way with free coaching.
A beneficiary of Tejaswini scheme of Mission Youth, Simi from Natipora, informed the Home Minister that she has opened her own boutique with the help of financial assistance under the scheme and is planning to expand it further by also employing other local girls into her business. Sukhbir Kour from Budgam apprised the Home Minister that she has expanded her dairy unit to 15 cows from only one cow, by connecting with Mission Youth.
Similarly, Ahsaan Ali shared his experience of generating livelihood and establishing his enterprise after getting a commercial vehicle under Mission Youth’s Mumkin Scheme.
The Union Home Minister praised the youth of J&K for turning obstacles into opportunities. He said the UT administration has ensured that the schemes percolate to grassroots as the deserving people are reaping the benefits of the Government schemes.
The Government of India and the UT Government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing a vibrant medium for engagement and empowerment of talented youth in Jammu and Kashmir and extending ample opportunities to maximize their contribution in the development process, the Home Minister said.
Youth population is building golden future of J&K: Amit Shah
“We have 70% youth population in Jammu & Kashmir and they are shaping the present and building the golden future of Union Territory as we speak,” Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said during an interaction with members of youth clubs at Raj Bhawan. The Home Minister said with the establishment of 4,500 youth clubs in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has included the young generation in the development process so they can actively participate in designing the path to transform the entire community.
“Only youth can be the agents of change in any sphere of life and without their participation, transformation is not possible. The events of stone pelting, terrorism, violence have been replaced by the youth of the same Jammu & Kashmir, who are focused about development, employment, scholarship, skill development. People themselves can see how much change has happened,” the Home Minister said.
Stressing upon the need for engaging youth and making them equal partners in the design and development of stability and sustainability of a prosperous Jammu & Kashmir, the Home Minister said, no force can stop this wind of change and a new era will begin in Jammu & Kashmir and for this such programs (youth clubs) are necessary.
“If hope is instilled in the minds of this 70% population, if they are encouraged, if they are associated with development works, if they are focused on their education, skill development, employment and if they are made ambassadors of peace and development of Jammu & Kashmir, then no one can ever disturb the peace of this region,” the Home Minister said. The Home Minister highlighted that there are 4500 youth clubs registered all over Jammu & Kashmir, out of which 4229 youth clubs are in rural areas, which are working to connect the youth in the respective areas with the activity of development, sports, education, employment and skill upgradation. Applauding the concept of ‘Youth Club’, the Home Minister pointed out that it is a multi-faceted program, which also generates livelihood, advances education, skill development, economic development, grants, counseling and guidance, besides adding various aspects of healthcare up gradation to it.
“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir had set a goal that a youth club to be formed in every Panchayat and urban ward. I am happy to note that this milestone was achieved in a short span of time. A program has been institutionalized to provide assistance of Rs 25,000 to every youth club. Buildings have also been provided, Sports Engagement Program has been started all over J&K,” the Home Minister observed.
The Home Minister further said that the Government of India has decided to make multi-faceted use of these youth clubs for the development of the entire Jammu & Kashmir in various areas, such as emergency management, health, communication, skills, capacity building and training.
“Every person’s life is full of possibilities, but it depends on the person how he utilizes the opportunities that knock on the door. So, it is for the youth to decide whether he wants to sit with a negative mindset or ready to exploit the available opportunities with an optimistic mind and come out on the top”, the Home Minister said “India has immense potential for every youth and Prime Minister Modi has launched start-ups and many other programs to realize their dreams. Modi ji has started several platforms through which the youth from even the smallest and remotest village of Jammu & Kashmir can showcase their power on the global stage. You need guidance, information and opportunities to tap into all these possibilities and this youth club will provide all three of these things to you,” the Home Minister told the members of Youth Club during his interaction.
‘Strengthen Democracy’
Srinagar, Oct 24: The Home Minister dwelled upon grassroots democracy that has been entrusted with the task of rural development in Jammu Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370.
“What did 70-year-old democracy give to Jammu & Kashmir? Let me tell you, it gave 87 MLAs, six MPs and three families. But Hon’ble PM Modi ji has given 30 thousand elected representatives in such a short span of time. Elections were held in 4291 constituencies in the Panchayat elections, 285 Tehsil Panchayats in the Block Development Council and 280 seats in the Zila Parishad. About 98 percent of the people voted enthusiastically and now 30 thousand elected representatives exercising their rights and serving people of Jammu & Kashmir,” the Home Minister said.
The Home Minister further observed that those, who are making noises, are perturbed by the strengthening of grassroots democracy in the Union Territory. He said some people are also restless because “democracy has been finally freed from the clutches of three families and has gone to a poor house”.
“With the introduction of three-tier Panchayat system, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir has got the biggest opportunity of life. Youth of a village can dream to be Panch, Sarpanch, Zila Panchayat Member, MLA and Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir and they can also get elected to the Parliament of the country. Earlier, this opportunity was limited to a few families but Narendra Modi ji has made a new beginning and youth should join in a large number to further strengthen the democracy,” the Home Minister observed.
‘Aim higher to achieve dreams’
Srinagar, Oct 24: During the interaction with youth from different districts, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah advised the youth to aim higher in life. He said, the goal in life should never be kept small and while setting a goal, one should not think whether it will be accomplished or not, because the completion of the goal is not in your hands.
“You set a goal and start walking in that direction. God will surely help you and you will be able to achieve the biggest goal of your life. The one, who does hard work and planning with enthusiasm, definitely succeeds in the journey of life.”
Giving his own example, the Home Minister told the youth club members that his family does not have any political background, nor he is the son of any Chief Minister or MLA, but it is the beauty of democracy that by rising from the bottom, one can become the Home Minister of such a big country.