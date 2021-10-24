Home Minister praises J&K youth for turning obstacles into opportunities

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir had set a goal that a youth club to be formed in every Panchayat and urban ward. I am happy to note that this milestone was achieved in a short span of time. A program has been institutionalized to provide assistance of Rs 25,000 to every youth club. Buildings have also been provided, Sports Engagement Program has been started all over J&K,” the Home Minister observed.

The Home Minister further said that the Government of India has decided to make multi-faceted use of these youth clubs for the development of the entire Jammu & Kashmir in various areas, such as emergency management, health, communication, skills, capacity building and training.

“Every person’s life is full of possibilities, but it depends on the person how he utilizes the opportunities that knock on the door. So, it is for the youth to decide whether he wants to sit with a negative mindset or ready to exploit the available opportunities with an optimistic mind and come out on the top”, the Home Minister said “India has immense potential for every youth and Prime Minister Modi has launched start-ups and many other programs to realize their dreams. Modi ji has started several platforms through which the youth from even the smallest and remotest village of Jammu & Kashmir can showcase their power on the global stage. You need guidance, information and opportunities to tap into all these possibilities and this youth club will provide all three of these things to you,” the Home Minister told the members of Youth Club during his interaction.