Home Minister presides over MHA’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ to implement PM Modi's ‘Vision 2047’

New Delhi: Presiding over a 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised to develop an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernization of police forces, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security issues.

Shah also stressed the need for enhanced use of artificial intelligence to utilise the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) database for critical analysis of crimes, thus, making cities safer for women, children and vulnerable sections. In the 'Chintan Shivir', which consisted objective to review the work of the Ministry and to evolve an action plan to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vision 2047", Shah also focussed on the need to fast-track the recruitment process and said that anticipating the future vacancies recruitment should be initiated well in advance.

He said that departmental Promotion Committees (DPC) meetings should be held regularly so that employees get timely promotions.