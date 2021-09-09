Home Minister reviews security, development issues of J&K

The home minister reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and steps being taken to check infiltration from across the border and maintain peace in the union territory, official sources said.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the new acting interior minister of Afghanistan, is the head of the terror group Haqqani network, which was responsible for attacks on Indian assets, including the Indian embassy in Kabul, in the past.

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen last week had said "As Muslims, we also have a right to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India or any other country".

A home ministry spokesperson said Shah held the meeting to review the security and development issues of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.