Home Minister Shah to chair key security meeting on J&K today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level review meeting on the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi on Tuesday, days after Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was gunned down in his office in Budgam. The security of minorities in the valley is the key agenda of the meeting, the sources said.
Amit Shah will carry out a detailed review of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of recent targetted killings and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra which sees a massive footfall of pilgrims, sources told India Today TV.
Some decisions will also likely be taken to curb the target killings and prevent subversive activities during the Amarnath Yatra from June 30 to August 11.
While extra boots on the ground will be deployed, the arrangements will be more stringent amid several terror threats to the annual pilgrimage being organized after two years. The use of radio-frequency identification (RFIDs), drones and anti-drone technologies, and CCTV will be installed.
The deployment will be done keeping in mind the security of pilgrims along the National Highways, including in Pathankot-Jammu and Jammu-Srinagar, besides the two tracks of Baltal and Nunwan, the base camp in Jammu and other vulnerable areas.
The spurt of attacks comes amid a massive spike in the influx of pistols, which forces say are being dropped by drones from across the borders.
Tuesday’s meeting in Delhi will be attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is already in the national capital, the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, all intelligence chiefs and the Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Additional Chief Secretary (Home) RK Goyal, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, and Special DG (CID) Rashmi Ranjan Swain.
The Director General of the Central Reserve Police Forces, G Kuldiep Singh, will return from a two-day tour of J&K after reviewing the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra. Some other senior officials will also attend the meeting through video conferencing. Dilbag Singh is expected to make a detailed presentation on the current security situation in the newly formed Union Territory.
