Home Minister Shah to chair key security meeting on J&K today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level review meeting on the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi on Tuesday, days after Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was gunned down in his office in Budgam. The security of minorities in the valley is the key agenda of the meeting, the sources said.

Amit Shah will carry out a detailed review of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of recent targetted killings and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra which sees a massive footfall of pilgrims, sources told India Today TV.

Some decisions will also likely be taken to curb the target killings and prevent subversive activities during the Amarnath Yatra from June 30 to August 11.