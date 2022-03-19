Home Minister visits site of proposed high-security prison in Kathua

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the site of the proposed high-security prison in Mahanpur in Kathua district.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also accompanied the Union Home Minister. Official sources maintained that J&K Director General of Prisons Dr B Srinivas briefed the duo about the proposed high-security prison in district Kathua.
“HM Shah shared certain invaluable inputs about the project with the officers concerned which would find a place in the execution of the project,” they added.
Earlier during security review meeting, the Union Home Minister had directed the security forces and police to “ensure real time coordination for effective counter-terrorism operations and monitoring activities of terrorists from jails.” He had also ordered further strengthening of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu &Kashmir to choke narco-terrorism.
It is pertinent to mention here that the J&K government earlier this year had ordered the transfer of over 300 kanals of land to the Prisons Department for this purpose. The Revenue department had transferred the land following the green signal by the Administrative Council in February.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to transfer of Shamilat Deh (Mehfooz Kahcharie) land measuring 148 Kanai under Khasra No. 427 min (108 Kanai 01 Marla) and Khasra No. 486 min (39 Kanai 19 Marla) at village Dambra, tehsil Mahanpur, district Kathua in favour of Prisons Department, J&K for construction of high-security prison. The land shall be used only for the purpose for which the sanction of transfer has been accorded and all other permissions as may be required for its construction be obtained from the Competent Authority,” an order issued by the Commissioner Secretary Revenue Department Vijay Kumar Bidhuri had read.