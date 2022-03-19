Home Minister visits site of proposed high-security prison in Kathua

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the site of the proposed high-security prison in Mahanpur in Kathua district.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also accompanied the Union Home Minister. Official sources maintained that J&K Director General of Prisons Dr B Srinivas briefed the duo about the proposed high-security prison in district Kathua.

“HM Shah shared certain invaluable inputs about the project with the officers concerned which would find a place in the execution of the project,” they added.