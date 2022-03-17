Home Minister’s 2-day visit to Jammu begins today

His one-on-one meeting with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha too may be on cards besides his other official engagements. “Union Home Minister may also use the opportunity to meet party delegations, if the time and his tight schedule permit him to do so,” sources maintain.

On March 19 morning, Shah will address CRPF’s annual 83 Raising Day Parade at Maulana Azad (MA) Stadium, Jammu. “Our parade will start at 9.00 am. Union Home Minister will be with us at around 9.30 AM,” CRPF sources state. For the first time, the CRPF Raising Day parade is going to be held outside New Delhi.

Following the parade, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting to be participated by the top brass of police, army, para-military forces and intelligence.