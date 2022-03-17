Home Minister’s 2-day visit to Jammu begins today

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving on two-day visit to Jammu tomorrow wherein he is scheduled to address Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s Raising Day parade followed by a high-level security review meeting.
As per his itinerary, Shah will arrive on Friday afternoon. Though the exact specifications of his schedule are still under wraps yet sources maintain that he may celebrate Holi – the festival of colours with the CRPF jawans and their families.
His one-on-one meeting with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha too may be on cards besides his other official engagements. “Union Home Minister may also use the opportunity to meet party delegations, if the time and his tight schedule permit him to do so,” sources maintain.
On March 19 morning, Shah will address CRPF’s annual 83 Raising Day Parade at Maulana Azad (MA) Stadium, Jammu. “Our parade will start at 9.00 am. Union Home Minister will be with us at around 9.30 AM,” CRPF sources state. For the first time, the CRPF Raising Day parade is going to be held outside New Delhi.
Following the parade, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting to be participated by the top brass of police, army, para-military forces and intelligence.
The meeting, aimed at taking stock of the law and order situation in the Union Territory, assumes significance in the wake of a spike in targeted killings in Kashmir. Ensuing Amarnath Yatra, conduct of assembly elections after the culmination of delimitation exercise will be on the agenda of the meeting.
This will be his second such meeting within six months. Earlier last year, Shah had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days from October 23 to 27 and had also reviewed the security situation besides addressing a public rally at Jammu.
Earlier Shah was scheduled to visit only for a day to participate in CRPF Raising Day parade yet later his itinerary was revised and extended to two days. He will return to the union capital on Saturday evening .