Home Minister’s J&K visit postponed

Rajouri: The-three day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been postponed for three days with Shah now scheduled to arrive in Jammu next week to address two mega rallies.
Earlier, Shah was scheduled to arrive on his three-day visit on September 30.
Officials said that the visit had now been postponed for three days due to some reasons and formal communication on the matter had also been received both by the government administration and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Sharing details of Shah’s revised tour to J&K, officials said that the Union Home Minister would now reach Jammu on October 3 where he would hold a series of administrative as well as party-level meetings and then pay obeisance at the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in the morning on October 4 followed by his arrival in Rajouri where he would address a public rally at the New Bus Stand near Salani Bridge.
The officials said that later Shah would return to Jammu where he would inaugurate the much-awaited Jammu Akhnoor Flyover project and then head to Kashmir.
They said that in Kashmir, Shah was scheduled to take a high-level review meeting of security setup along with other meetings from October 4 evening till October 5 late morning after which he would take part in a public rally in Baramulla.
“He is expected to visit families of some martyrs of security forces before returning to Delhi on October 5 evening,” officials said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina said that Shah’s visit had not been cancelled but postponed.
“People should not consider it as cancellation of visit as it is merely postponement for three days. Now his visit will start on October 3 instead of September 30,” Raina said.
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, who visited Rajouri and Baramulla – the venues of the two public rallies – said all necessary security arrangements had been made.
Earlier in the day, the Police chief, accompanied by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh visited Rajouri and chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements in connection with Shah’s visit.
“All required security arrangements are being made for the visit of the Union Home Minister,” the police chief told reporters.
“We are keeping a close watch and looking at the security requirements on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “Whatever inputs we have, we are acting on that and the counter-insurgency operations will continue.”
Meanwhile, the government ordered five officers for making overall arrangements for Shah’s visit.
According to the General Administration Department (GAD) Order No 1114-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated September 27, 2022, the Principal Secretary to the Government House and Urban Development Department has been made incharge of making arrangements in Baramulla; the Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department has been made incharge of making arrangements in Rajouri; Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department has been made incharge of making arrangements at Convention Centre Jammu; Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department has been made incharge of making arrangements of the Raj Bhawan Auditorium Programmes; and Chief Executive Officer Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been made incharge of making arrangements at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.