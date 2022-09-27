Home Minister’s J&K visit postponed

Rajouri: The-three day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been postponed for three days with Shah now scheduled to arrive in Jammu next week to address two mega rallies.

Earlier, Shah was scheduled to arrive on his three-day visit on September 30.

Officials said that the visit had now been postponed for three days due to some reasons and formal communication on the matter had also been received both by the government administration and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sharing details of Shah’s revised tour to J&K, officials said that the Union Home Minister would now reach Jammu on October 3 where he would hold a series of administrative as well as party-level meetings and then pay obeisance at the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in the morning on October 4 followed by his arrival in Rajouri where he would address a public rally at the New Bus Stand near Salani Bridge.