Home Secy chairs MHA meet, takes stock of J&K’s security situation

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, it was the monthly review meeting to take stock of security in J&K as well as ongoing development projects there.

The officials said that the Home Secretary was apprised about the prevailing security situation and other issues in J&K.

The meeting lasted for over two-and-a-half hours in the Ministry of Home Affairs in a hybrid mode with senior officials in the ministry joining it in the presence of Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Deka, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Kumar Goel, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Dinkar Gupta, and Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh.