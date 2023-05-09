Home Secy, IB chief visit Kashmir; fine tune security arrangements

Srinagar: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla Tuesday presided over a review meeting on arrangements and security plans for the upcoming G20 meeting in Srinagar.

The review meetings were held at SKICC, a site that would serve as the major location for the forthcoming G20 meeting, which is located on the shores of Dal Lake.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Aijaz Asad and officials from the Tourism Department were present for the first meeting, which began at 12:30.

The G20 event's preparations were discussed at the meeting's first session. The Tourist Department’s officials informed Bhalla on the setup for the G20 visitors’ lodging. "Necessary changes were made to the plan to ensure safe and secure accommodation to the guests,” officials said.