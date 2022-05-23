HOPE OVER DISMAY: Suicide prevention helpline starts in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir’s first Suicide Prevention Helpline has started functioning, the experts hopeful that the initiative will help in saving lives of people who need help at very delicate times in their lives and prevent them from resorting to extreme self harm.

On the first day of making the Suicide Prevention Helpline, named Zindagi, eight callers sought help for suicidal thoughts.

“It is such a good beginning, we have started something that may help us in preventing the suicides and self harm in people here,” says Dr Sadaqat Rehman, experienced Clinical Psychologist working as faculty of Clinical Psychology at Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, GMC Srinagar.