Hopeful' that dialogue can happen between two countries: UN on India-Pak war of words

“We heard the remarks, and I think, despite the tone and the content of the remarks, we always remain hopeful that dialogue can happen, maybe in a place that is not under the spotlights,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Monday.

Dujarric was responding to a question that in the wake of the heated exchanges witnessed in the Rights of Reply by India and Pakistan during the high level UN General Assembly session last week, is the UN concerned about peace in the region and whether the Secretary-General plans to speak to leaders of the two countries.

While Dujarric did not elaborate further, his comment on dialogue happening away from the “spotlights” appeared to refer to back-channels talks between the two countries.