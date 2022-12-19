HOSPITAL HELIPORT | In a first, Kargil hospital gets helipad

Ganderbal: In a major relief to the seriously ill patients who need immediate evacuation and referrals, the Ladakh administration has made a helipad facility functional at the newly-constructed 300-bedded District Hospital Kargil in Ladakh.
Officials said that the new district Hospital Kargil would be the first hospital in Ladakh to have a helipad facility.
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur last month inaugurated a 300-bed district hospital in Kargil and stressed the need for providing the best possible health facilities to the people of the region. Constructed at a cost of Rs 40.37 crore, the hospital complex has come up at Lower Kurbathang in Kargil.
Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Santosh Sukhdev told Greater Kashmir that the new District Hospital Kargil had space available that was turned into a helipad for emergency evacuation of critical patients for specialised treatment in and outside Ladakh.
He said that the helipad was made functional after the recent visit of Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas and, on Monday, a patient was airlifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment.
Sukhdev expressed gratitude to the LG Ladakh, Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Civil Aviation and LAHDC-Kargil for support.
Nodal Officer Kargil, Muhammad Hassan said that 14 helipads had established by the Ladakh administration at far flung areas of Kargil and after the operation of this helipad at the district hospital, it would be easy to evacuate the emergency cases from these areas.
CMO Kargil Dr Munnawar Hussain Wazir expressed gratitude to Ladakh LG R K Mathur, CEC Feroz Ahmad Khan, Commissioner Secretary Health Pawan Kotwal, Commissioner Secretary Civil Aviation Swagat Biswas and Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve for starting the service for the benefit of the patients.