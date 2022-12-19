HOSPITAL HELIPORT | In a first, Kargil hospital gets helipad

Ganderbal: In a major relief to the seriously ill patients who need immediate evacuation and referrals, the Ladakh administration has made a helipad facility functional at the newly-constructed 300-bedded District Hospital Kargil in Ladakh.

Officials said that the new district Hospital Kargil would be the first hospital in Ladakh to have a helipad facility.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur last month inaugurated a 300-bed district hospital in Kargil and stressed the need for providing the best possible health facilities to the people of the region. Constructed at a cost of Rs 40.37 crore, the hospital complex has come up at Lower Kurbathang in Kargil.