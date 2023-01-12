Hospital-private lab nexus: SMHS’ defunct mammography machine burns a hole in patients’ pockets

Srinagar: The patients at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar are facing inconvenience as the Mammography machine in the Radiology Department has been lying defunct for several weeks.

Mammography is an x-ray imaging machine, which is used for detecting breast cancer and is a vital piece of equipment for the hospital, and its failure has caused a backlog of patients who need to undergo the screening test.

According to the patients, due to the defunct machine, they are being forced to get the test done in private labs.