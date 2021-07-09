Hospitals to reopen OPDs as cases come down in Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid decline in Covid-19 cases, the health department has ordered resumption of routine surgeries and other healthcare services including outpatient departments in the hospitals across Kashmir.
An order by Directorate of Health Services Kashmir reads: “... it is enjoined upon all chief medical officers, medical superintendents & block medical officers under the administrative control of this directorate to resume OPD, surgeries & other routine healthcare facilities in all the health institutions under their respective jurisdictions forthwith in the interest of better patient care.”
However, the officials said that the directorate has ordered that few separate well-equipped oxygenated beds should be kept available for emergency purposes including gynaecology, obstetrics and paediatrics.
In addition, the officials said, the standard operating procedures and guidelines laid down by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time must be adhered to in letter and spirit.
The OPD and other routine services in the hospital across Kashmir were stopped when the second wave of COVID-19 hit the UT and cases increased.
The main tertiary healthcare institute of Kashmir- SKIMS has already resumed OPD services from June 17.
All OPD services were shut in Kashmir division from April following the upsurge in Covid 19.
As per the health department officials, the decision to resume OPDs has been taken in view of drastic decline in infection cases. “Currently just 201 Covid-19 patients are admitted in Kashmir hospitals— the number was above 2000 just a month ago. Government has designated 3353 oxygen beds for Covid patients of which 201 are occupied and 3074 are vacant which signifies that the situation has improved a lot.”