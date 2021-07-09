Hospitals to reopen OPDs as cases come down in Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid decline in Covid-19 cases, the health department has ordered resumption of routine surgeries and other healthcare services including outpatient departments in the hospitals across Kashmir.

An order by Directorate of Health Services Kashmir reads: “... it is enjoined upon all chief medical officers, medical superintendents & block medical officers under the administrative control of this directorate to resume OPD, surgeries & other routine healthcare facilities in all the health institutions under their respective jurisdictions forthwith in the interest of better patient care.”

However, the officials said that the directorate has ordered that few separate well-equipped oxygenated beds should be kept available for emergency purposes including gynaecology, obstetrics and paediatrics.