Hosting G-20 summit privilege for J&K: Sinha

“If there is no peace, then rest assured no power on earth can bring in development to the place. There are some people who do not like this. They do not want peace here, they want violence. J-K's welfare is in this, we can progress and come closer to or overcome other nations only when there is peace here,” he said.

Sinha said if the UT returns to the phase of strikes and shutdowns and violence, then those days which were very painful, may have to be seen again . “I appeal to people to remain cautious of these elements.

They are not your friends, they want to create hurdles in the way to peace on the directions from the outside. There is a very less number of such people and I want to tell you that our administration and security forces are committed to protect the common man.

We will not touch the innocent, that is our policy, but it is our policy as well that the culprits will not be spared in any way,” he said.