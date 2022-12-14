Hosting Osama bin Laden, attacking neighbouring parliament can’t be credentials to sermonise before UNSC: Jaishaknar

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday said that hosting Osama bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring parliament could not serve as credentials to sermonise before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

At the United Nations Security Council’s open debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism’, Jaishankar said: “The credibility of the United Nations depends on its effective response to the key challenges of our times – be it pandemics, climate change, conflicts, or terrorism. While we search for the best solutions, what our discourse must never accept is the normalisation of such threats. The question of justifying what the world regards as unacceptable should not even arise. That certainly applies to state sponsorship of cross-terrorism. Nor can hosting Osama bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring parliament serve as credentials to sermonise before this council.”

Making an indirect attack at China and Pakistan, he said that even as the world was coming together with a more collective response on the challenge of terrorism, multilateral platforms were being misused to justify and protect the perpetrators.