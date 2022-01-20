Hot water spring in Rajouri’s Tattapani closed amid COVID surge

Rajouri: Authorities have closed the famous tourist spot hot water spring in Tattapani in Rajouri, restricting entry of tourists in the spring.
The authorities have ordered the closure of the hot water spring in Tattapani village amid a surge of Coronavirus cases.
"There shall be a complete restriction on entry of tourists and people in Hot Water Spring which shall remain closed till further orders." an order issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kalakote, Krishan Lal reads.
Meanwhile, as per the official figure, seventy persons tested positive for COVID infection in Rajouri on Thursday, which include two travellers and two sixty-eight cases of local origin.
Besides, forty-two people in the district who tested positive in recent days recovered from viral infection and have been declared as COVID negative. As per the official figure, the total number of active cases of Corona Virus infection in the district is now 429 against Wednesday number of 402.