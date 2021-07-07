House to house searches in Shopian, Baramulla

Shopian/Baramulla: Security forces launched cordon and search operations in several villages of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday.

A police official said that columns of army, CRPF and police ring-fenced Chanpora and Paderpora villages of the district and carried out door to door searches.

The official said that the forces also surrounded vast apple orchards in Mazimpora and Dagpora villages of the district and conducted searches.

The operations, according to the official, were conducted after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in these areas.