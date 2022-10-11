HOUSING FOR ALL? Living in tin shed, poor Pattan family awaits IAY assistance for years

Baramulla: Despite living below the poverty line and being housed in a tin shed for the past four years, a family in Dewar Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is struggling to get assistance under the Indra Awaz Yojana (IAY).

Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, while narrating his ordeal said that he had applied for assistance under IAY long back and since then has been running from pillar to post to get the case sanctioned.

“People who have at least a house to live in have received assistance under the IAY programme,” he said. “I don’t have my own house and am living in a tin shed. I don’t understand why I have been deprived of the assistance despite being eligible as per the criteria of the scheme.”