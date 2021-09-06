How brick kilns operate in Srinagar Airport vicinity: HC asks DC Budgam

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam to inform it as to how brick kilns are being allowed to operate within the eight kilometer radius from the centre of the runway of the Srinagar International Airport against the court directions.

Hearing on its own motion a Public Interest Litigation, the division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar asked the DC Budgam to file response to application moved by Indian Air Force (IAF).

In its plea, the IAF contends that despite the court order banning operation of brick kilns within eight kms of radius from the centre of the runway of the Srinagar Airport, several brick kilns are still functioning and causing smog which is a hazard in the operation of flights.