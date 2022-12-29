HOW SERIOUS IS WAR ON DRUGS? Only 15 ATFs for rehabilitation of Kashmir’s 70,000 drug abusers

These centres have been established in general hospital settings with the idea to de-stigmatise the population seeking help for substance use disorders.

As per the official data, more than 50,000 addicts are attended to in various ATFs and Oral Substitution Therapy (OST) clinics every month across J&K.

Regarding the number of drug addicts, who have given up drugs and live a normal life after going to such centres, doctors said they do not have the exact numbers as 50 percent of them relapse after coming to these centres.

“Even though remission rates in opioid dependence is less than 50 percent and relapse rates are high, treatment makes a huge difference in terms of mortality, morbidity, and co-morbidities,” Dr Arshad Hussain, a professor at IMHANS, told Greater Kashmir.

He said that rational scientific treatments, if sought and maintained, not only lower mortality but also improve quality of life and socio occupational functioning.